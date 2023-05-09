Bring your driver's license and drop by our table anytime during the workshop to complete your choice of the following forms in as little as 15 minutes: Medical Power of Attorney, Advance Healthcare Directive, HIPAA Release. Further direction and questions may be directed to one of the attorneys at the workshop event.

9/1/2023



Shanae Salter



shanae.salter@ttu.edu



Student Legal Services



Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/5/2023



SUB-Across from the bookstore



Lectures & Seminars

