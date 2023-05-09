The SIBS Lab is seeking parents of adolescent siblings, one who entered 7th or 8th grade in fall 2023, and one 1-4 years older, within 50 miles of Lubbock to participate in the Texas Sibling Study. This is a longitudinal study examining how siblings influence the way that the teenage brain develops. Participating families will visit the SIBS Lab on the Texas Tech Campus once this year (2023) and again next year (2024), where they will play fun games and participate in an MRI brain scan. Families will receive up to $100 per visit plus other fun prizes for their participation!

If you are interested in participating, please fill out this survey to see if you are eligible:

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6WPBXqbufdUeo6y

If you have any questions, please reach out to the SIBS Lab at sibs.lab.ttu@gmail.com or Dr. Christy Rogers at christy.rogers@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board (IRB2022-72)