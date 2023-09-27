To register, go to Cornerstone at HR at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx . Insert your eraider username and password if requested. Click the library link in the top left corner (icon looks like few books), click “Budget Basics” from the menu that appears on the right and select it. Then select Budget Basic for 09/27/2023, 9:30 AM CST - 11:30 PM CST. (We recommend using Google Chrome for this system).

Keep in mind that a minimum of 3 people are needed in order for the training to be conducted.

This session is limited to no more than 20 attendees, so please register as soon as possible. We look forward to having you!