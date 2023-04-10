Telecommunications will perform maintenance to upgrade the eRaider database from Wednesday, October 11, at 10 pm through Thursday, October 12, at 4 am Central time
. During this period, customers will not be able to sign in to websites that depend on eRaider Web Sign-in. This includes, but is not limited to the eRaider Account Manager (https://eraider.ttu.edu
), Raiderlink/Webraider, and Blackboard.
If you encounter issues accessing these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu
. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.