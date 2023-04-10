Wednesday, October 11, at 10 pm through Thursday, October 12, at 4 am Central time. During this period, customers will not be able to sign in to websites that depend on eRaider Web Sign-in. This includes, but is not limited to the eRaider Account Manager ( Telecommunications will perform maintenance to upgrade the eRaider database from. During this period, customers will not be able to sign in to websites that depend on eRaider Web Sign-in. This includes, but is not limited to the eRaider Account Manager ( https://eraider.ttu.edu ), Raiderlink/Webraider, and Blackboard.

If you encounter issues accessing these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

10/4/2023



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





