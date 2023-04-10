TTU HomeTechAnnounce

eRaider Database Upgrade - eRaider Sign-in Affected
Telecommunications will perform maintenance to upgrade the eRaider database from Wednesday, October 11, at 10 pm through Thursday, October 12, at 4 am Central time. During this period, customers will not be able to sign in to websites that depend on eRaider Web Sign-in. This includes, but is not limited to the eRaider Account Manager (https://eraider.ttu.edu), Raiderlink/Webraider, and Blackboard.

If you encounter issues accessing these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
10/4/2023

IT Help Central

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

ITHC


