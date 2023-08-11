Keynote
Wife and Death. Dr. William E. Flanary (AKA: Dr. Glaucomflecken) a practicing ophthalmologist and TTU Honors College alumni will discuss his experiences in education, work, and life that has made him a successful physician and social media personality.
Plenaries
Social-technological integration to address energy and environmental justice: micro and macro level analysis by Dr. Chien-fei Chen.
Visual Computing and STEAM Education by Dr. Suren Jayasuriya
Researchers or Caregivers? Some Lessons from the History of Medical Education by Dr. Kevin Harrelson
Becoming an Interdisciplinary Superhero by Dr. Brie Sherwin
Poster Session