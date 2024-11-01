NOTE: YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO PARTICIPATE.

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET®) is the world's leading provider of wine qualifications. WSET courses are designed to inspire and empower anyone looking to develop their wine knowledge from beginners to experts, and from enthusiasts to professionals. We are proud to offer Level 1 and Level 2 Award in Wines at Texas Tech University!

For dates of upcoming classes, please go to: WSET® Classes - Texas Tech | Wine Certification | Human Sciences | TTU, or call (806) 834-5846.