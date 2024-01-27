NOTE: YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO PARTICIPATE. The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET®) is the world's leading provider of wine qualifications. WSET courses are designed to inspire and empower anyone looking to develop their wine knowledge from beginners to experts, and from enthusiasts to professionals. We are proud to offer Level 1 and Level 2 Award in Wines at Texas Tech University! To register: WSET® Courses (ttu.edu). For more information: WSET® Classes - Texas Tech | Wine Certification | Human Sciences | TTU.

1/24/2024



Asta Edlin



astedlin@ttu.edu



Hospitality and Retail Mgmt



Event Date: 1/27/2024



Overton Hotel, 2322 Mac Davis Lane, 2nd Floor, RHIM Classroom.



