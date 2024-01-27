TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
WINE & SPIRITS EDUCATION TRUST (WSET®) Classes - Register Now!

NOTE: YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO PARTICIPATE. 

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET®) is the world's leading provider of wine qualifications. WSET courses are designed to inspire and empower anyone looking to develop their wine knowledge from beginners to experts, and from enthusiasts to professionals. We are proud to offer Level 1 and Level 2 Award in Wines at Texas Tech University! 

To register: WSET® Courses (ttu.edu). For more information: WSET® Classes - Texas Tech | Wine Certification | Human Sciences | TTU.
Posted:
1/24/2024

Originator:
Asta Edlin

Email:
astedlin@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 1/27/2024

Location:
Overton Hotel, 2322 Mac Davis Lane, 2nd Floor, RHIM Classroom.

Categories