The Cayuse Research Suite is available for online preparation, submission, routing, and tracking of proposals and awards. Multiple users can view proposals and edit routing sheets simultaneously. The system also provides error validation of Grants.gov proposals and many more features. Register to learn how Cayuse can help with your proposals!

To register, go to https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx. Insert your eraider username and password. Type "Cayuse" on the search field located by the top right corner of the screen, select the learning for 2/21/2024 by clicking on the drop-down menu under “SELECT”, then click on “Register,” and follow the prompts (we recommend using Google Chrome for this system) until you receive a confirmation message.

Each session is limited to no more than 25 attendees, so register as soon as possible. Keep in mind that a minimum of 3 people are needed in order for the training to be conducted.