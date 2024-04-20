



Worldwide Showcase 2024 Registration Form

A cultural talent show that features talents from across the globe!





The Worldwide Showcase: Celebrating Global Talents!





Get ready for the most awaited event of the year – The Worldwide Showcase! We're calling on all talented individuals from across the campus to bring the magic of their cultures to the stage. Whether it's a mesmerizing dance, a soulful song in your native language, or any unique cultural expression, we want to see YOU shine!





Important Dates:





Friday, February 23rd: Deadline to sign up and showcase your incredible talent.

March 29th: Mandatory meeting at [Location TBD]. At least one representative from each performance group must attend. We'll discuss specific needs and answer any questions you may have.

April 20th: The Big Day at Allen Theater! Contestants, get ready to dazzle the audience. Plan to arrive early on the event day to prepare for your spectacular performance.





What to Expect:





An unforgettable day celebrating the richness of cultures.

Opportunities to connect with fellow performers and share your passion.

The chance to win hearts and Cash prizes!

There are two categories you can compete in, group performance or solo performance (2 People or less).

This is your moment to shine on a global stage. Embrace your cultural pride and let's make The Worldwide Showcase an event to remember!









