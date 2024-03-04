The National Science Foundation (NSF) is an independent federal agency which funds research and education in most fields of science and engineering, receiving approximately 40,000 proposals each year. TTU receives most of its awards from NSF. This is the session to go to if you are interested in applying to NSF. Presenters will provide information on the components and format of a NSF proposal along with imminent changes to the NSF Proposal and Award Policies and Procedures Guide (PAPPG) and other related topics.

To register, go to https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx. Enter your eraider username and password if requested. Type "NSF" in the search field located at the top right corner of the screen. Select the learning for April 3, 2024, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM CST by clicking on the drop-down menu under “SELECT”. Choose “Register,” and follow the prompts (we recommend using Google Chrome for this system) until you receive a confirmation message.

Each session is limited to no more than 25 attendees, so register as soon as possible. Keep in mind that a minimum of 3 people is needed for the training to be conducted.