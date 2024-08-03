TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Register Now for Our Women's Health Webinar on Friday, March 8th, 2024!

Join us as we celebrate Women's Day with ORI’s Women's Health Webinar!

The event is on Friday, March 8th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Guest speakers: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.        

Rama Chemitiganti, M.D. Director, Center of Excellence for Diabetes and Endocrinology

ECHD Endowed Chair, Department of Internal Medicine, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center in Odessa

Christine Garner, Ph.D., RD, CLC Assistant Vice President of Research, Assistant Professor

Principal Investigator for VIBRANT MOMS, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, InfantRisk Center, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo

 Panelist dialog about Food and Nutrition Insecurity: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

 

Register here if you have not already done so, and please share with others.

Looking forward to seeing you all there!


Thank you for your support!


Obesity Research Institute

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/obesityresearch/
Posted:
2/7/2024

Originator:
Alex Scoggin

Email:
Alex.Scoggin@ttu.edu

Department:
Obesity Research Institute

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/8/2024

Location:
Webinar

