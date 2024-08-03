Join us as we celebrate Women's Day with ORI’s Women's Health Webinar!

The event is on Friday, March 8th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Guest speakers: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Rama Chemitiganti, M.D. Director, Center of Excellence for Diabetes and Endocrinology ECHD Endowed Chair, Department of Internal Medicine, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center in Permian Basin Christine Garner, Ph.D., RD, CLC Assistant Vice President of Research, Assistant Professor Principal Investigator for VIBRANT MOMS, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, InfantRisk Center, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo

Panelist dialog about Food and Nutrition Insecurity: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

REGISTER HERE if you have not already done so, and please share with others.

Looking forward to seeing you all there!





