Access the Resource Catalog under the Data Management for Financial Resources (DMFR) channel in the A&F Work Tools tab in Raiderlink. Here, you will find a comprehensive collection of resources conveniently organized in one location. The new filtering options allow you to refine your search by various categories. All resources previously available on the DMFR Resources page are now accessible through the Resource Catalog, making your search even more efficient. Posted:

5/21/2024



Originator:

Fabiola Carrion Anampa



Email:

Fabiola.Carrion-Anampa@ttu.edu



Department:

Data Mgmt for Financial Resources





Categories

Data Management for Financial Resources (DMFR)