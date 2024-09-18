The Cayuse Research Suite is available for online preparation, submission, routing, and tracking of proposals and awards. Multiple users can view proposals and edit routing sheets simultaneously. The system also provides error validation of Grants.gov proposals, and many more features. Register to learn how Cayuse can help with your proposals!

To register, go to https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx. Enter your eraider username and password if requested. Type "Cayuse" on the search field located by the top right corner of the screen. Select the learning for September 18, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT by clicking on the drop-down menu under “View Details”. Choose “Request” and follow the prompts (we recommend using Google Chrome for this system) until you receive a confirmation message.

Each session is limited to 25 attendees, so register as soon as possible. Keep in mind that a minimum of 3 people is needed for the training to be conducted.