REGISTER NOW! BUDGET BASICS FOR PROPOSAL PREPARATION

To register, go to https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspxEnter your eraider username and password if requested. Type  "Budget Basics" on the search field located by the top right corner of the screen.                                                                 

Select the learning for 10/16/2024,  10:00 AM- 12:00 PM by clicking on the drop-down menu under “View Details”.  Choose “Request” and follow the prompts (we recommend using Google Chrome for this system) until you receive a confirmation message.

Each session is limited to 25 attendees, so register as soon as possible. A minimum of 3 people is needed for the training to be conducted.
Posted:
10/1/2024

Originator:
FNU Anamika

Email:
Fnu.Anamika@ttu.edu

Department:
Research Services

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/16/2024

Location:
In-Person at TLPDC Room 153

