To register, go to https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx. Enter your eraider username and password if requested. Type "Budget Basics" on the search field located by the top right corner of the screen.

Select the learning for 10/16/2024, 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM by clicking on the drop-down menu under “View Details”. Choose “Request” and follow the prompts (we recommend using Google Chrome for this system) until you receive a confirmation message.

Each session is limited to 25 attendees, so register as soon as possible. A minimum of 3 people is needed for the training to be conducted.