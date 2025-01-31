Interested in learning new strategies for your business? Wanna stay ahead of the curve when it comes to your research? Looking for a way to network with local entrepreneurs? We have it all at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub's Lunch & Learns!
On Friday, January 31, 2025,
the Innovation Hub
will host local entrepreneurs and the founders of Stag Business Coaching: Kellen Ketchersid and Albert Gillispie. During this one-hour session, attendees will learn practical ways to integrate AI into their business day, learn about the latest AI tools that can boost productivity, and see real-world examples of AI in action.
This is a Lunch & Learn
you won't want to miss! Community members, faculty, staff, and students are all welcome to attend any of our upcoming FREE
sessions that include lunch. Save your seat by registering today! Space is limited. Got questions?
Learn more online at innovationhub.ttu.edu
or contact Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu
.