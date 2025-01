Interested in learning new strategies for your business? Wanna stay ahead of the curve when it comes to your research? Looking for a way to network with local entrepreneurs? We have it all at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub's Lunch & Learns!

Friday, January 31, 2025, the Onthe Innovation Hub will host local entrepreneurs and the founders of Stag Business Coaching: Kellen Ketchersid and Albert Gillispie. During this one-hour session, attendees will learn practical ways to integrate AI into their business day, learn about the latest AI tools that can boost productivity, and see real-world examples of AI in action.

FREE sessions that include lunch. Save your seat by registering today! Space is limited. Got questions? Learn more online at This is a Lunch & Learn you won't want to miss! Community members, faculty, staff, and students are all welcome to attend any of our upcomingsessions that include lunch.Got questions? Learn more online at innovationhub.ttu.edu or contact Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu

Posted:

1/21/2025



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 1/31/2025



Location:

Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 4th Street, Lubbock, TX



