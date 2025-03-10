October 14, 2025. To ensure continued security, functionality, and compliance, all Windows 10 devices must be upgraded before October 3, 2025. We want to inform you that Microsoft will officially end support for the Windows 10 operating system on. To ensure continued security, functionality, and compliance, allbefore

What This Means for You After the end-of-life date, Windows 10 will no longer receive security updates, leaving systems vulnerable to threats.

Upgrading to Windows 11 (or an approved alternative) is required to maintain system integrity and performance.

IT support for Windows 10 devices will be discontinued after the deadline. Next Steps Check Your Device Compatibility – Ensure your device meets Windows 11 system requirements. Plan Your Upgrade – Work with your department’s IT team to schedule the necessary updates. Back Up Your System – Make sure that critical and important files are backed up before you upgrade. Request Assistance if Needed – If your device is incompatible with Windows 11, please reach out to your IT team for upgrade options or device replacement guidance. We highly recommend that all users initiate the upgrade process as soon as possible to ensure a seamless transition and minimize any potential disruptions. If you have any questions or need support, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Thank you for your cooperation in keeping our systems secure and up to date. Posted:

9/24/2025



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

IT Help Central





