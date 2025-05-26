UNDERGRADUATE COMPUTER SCIENCE MAJORS Why consider an accelerated degree program? Earn two degrees in ~ 5 years



Higher earning potential .



9 hours of graduate coursework can apply to undergraduate program.



Application Fee Waiver for all Accelerated program applications.



$1,000 Scholarship and out-of-state tuition waiver available for fall semesters.



Both MS programs are available on-campus or as distance programs. .

Please direct all questions or concerns to cs.grad_advisor@ttu.edu. More information can be found on our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/cs/grad/bsms.php Posted: 5/26/2025





Jessica Woodard



Email: jessica.woodard@ttu.edu



Computer Science





