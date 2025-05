If your child wants to be the next great STEM entrepreneur, then get them registered today for the Shark Tank Jr. Summer Camp. Participants will learn about solving STEM-related problems in creative and innovative ways, plus they will take their ideas from paper to prototyping and pitch their product before a live panel of business sharks.

June 23-27, 2025.

8:30-11:30 AM for Incoming 4th-6th graders 1:00-4:00 PM for Incoming 7th-9th graders

For more information and the link to registration go to: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/events/summer_programs.php Have more questions? Email: stem-core@ttu.edu Posted:

