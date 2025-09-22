The 2025 State Employee Charitable Campaign is underway, and now is the perfect time to make a lasting impact right here in our community. By giving locally, your generosity helps uplift the lives of those around us.



We invite you to Be The One who makes a difference, whether it’s supporting a cause close to your heart or simply wanting to make a positive change. Every contribution, no matter the size, plays a vital role in improving the quality of life for countless individuals.



Together, we can create a brighter, stronger community. Join us today and make a meaningful difference!