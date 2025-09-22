Fresh, Fun, and Full of Flavor – It’s a Fiesta in a Cup!

Fiesta Fruit Cups are coming to The Commons! Brighten your day with a burst of fresh flavor at our Fiesta Fruit Cups event, a sweet and spicy celebration you do not want to miss!

Fiesta Fruit Cups at The Commons

September 25 | Starting at 11 AM – Only while supplies last!

Cool, refreshing, and packed with zing, grab yours before they are gone!

#FiestaFruitCups #FreshFlavors #EatAtTexasTech #TheCommonsCravings

No Dining Plan? No Problem! Starting Fall 2025, Commuters, Faculty, and Staff can enjoy a 15% discount at Hospitality Services dining locations, just

tap

your Tech ID at checkout!





Questions? Reach out anytime at

hospitality@ttu.edu





All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out

hospitality.ttu.edu

or call (806) 742-1360.



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!



hospitality.ttu.edu





hospitality@ttu.edu