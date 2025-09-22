|
Fresh, Fun, and Full of Flavor – It’s a Fiesta in a Cup!
Fiesta Fruit Cups are coming to The Commons! Brighten your day with a burst of fresh flavor at our Fiesta Fruit Cups event, a sweet and spicy celebration you do not want to miss!
Fiesta Fruit Cups at The Commons
September 25 | Starting at 11 AM – Only while supplies last!
Cool, refreshing, and packed with zing, grab yours before they are gone!
No Dining Plan? No Problem! Starting Fall 2025, Commuters, Faculty, and Staff can enjoy a 15% discount at Hospitality Services dining locations, just tap your Tech ID at checkout!
Questions? Reach out anytime at hospitality@ttu.edu
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
|Posted:
9/22/2025
Originator:
Alan Cushman
Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu
Department:
Hospitality Services
