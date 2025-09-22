Flashback Feast – 50’s Diner Day at The Market!

Step back in time and taste the classics! The Market at Stangel/Murdough is serving up retro vibes and diner favorites during our 50’s Diner Day, all available on the Chopstix Line!

50’s Diner at The Market

September 26 | 11 AM – 6 PM, Only while supplies last!



(available on the Chopstix Line)





Menu Highlights:

Chocolate & Vanilla Milkshakes

Crispy Onion Rings

Mozzarella Cheese Stix

Fried Pickles

Come hungry, bring your best 50s attitude, and enjoy a rockin’ good time, while supplies last!

#50sDinerDay #FlashbackFeast #EatAtTexasTech #RetroEats

