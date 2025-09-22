TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Flashback Feast – 50’s Diner Day at The Market!
Flashback Feast – 50’s Diner Day at The Market!
Step back in time and taste the classics! The Market at Stangel/Murdough is serving up retro vibes and diner favorites during our 50’s Diner Day, all available on the Chopstix Line!
 
50’s Diner at The Market
September 26 | 11 AM – 6 PM, Only while supplies last!
(available on the Chopstix Line)

Menu Highlights:
  • Chocolate & Vanilla Milkshakes
  • Crispy Onion Rings
  • Mozzarella Cheese Stix
  • Fried Pickles
 
Come hungry, bring your best 50s attitude, and enjoy a rockin’ good time, while supplies last!
#50sDinerDay #FlashbackFeast #EatAtTexasTech #RetroEats
 
No Dining Plan? No Problem! Starting Fall 2025, Commuters, Faculty, and Staff can enjoy a 15% discount at Hospitality Services dining locations, just tap your Tech ID at checkout!
 
Questions? Reach out anytime at hospitality@ttu.edu
 
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.
 
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/22/2025

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


Categories