Flashback Feast – 50’s Diner Day at The Market!
Step back in time and taste the classics! The Market at Stangel/Murdough is serving up retro vibes and diner favorites during our 50’s Diner Day, all available on the Chopstix Line!
50’s Diner at The Market
September 26 | 11 AM – 6 PM, Only while supplies last!
(available on the Chopstix Line)
Menu Highlights:
- Chocolate & Vanilla Milkshakes
- Crispy Onion Rings
- Mozzarella Cheese Stix
- Fried Pickles
Come hungry, bring your best 50s attitude, and enjoy a rockin’ good time, while supplies last!
No Dining Plan? No Problem! Starting Fall 2025, Commuters, Faculty, and Staff can enjoy a 15% discount at Hospitality Services dining locations, just tap your Tech ID at checkout!
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.
