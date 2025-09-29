Ol’ Red’s Roundup at Wiggins – Food, Fun & Freebies!

Saddle up for a flavorful celebration! It is Ol’ Red’s Day at Wiggins, and we are kicking things off in style with free food samples, exciting giveaways, and more!

Ol’ Red’s Day at Wiggins

October 1 | Starting at 11 AM - Only while supplies last!

Whether you are a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, come hungry and leave happy, this is one roundup you will not want to miss!

#OlRedsDay #WigginsEats #EatAtTexasTech #RedRaidersRoundup





No Dining Plan? No Problem! Starting Fall 2025, Commuters, Faculty, and Staff can enjoy a 15% discount at Hospitality Services dining locations, just tap your Tech ID at checkout!



Questions? Reach out anytime at

hospitality@ttu.edu





All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus dining, check out

hospitality.ttu.edu

or call (806) 742-1360.



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!



hospitality.ttu.edu





hospitality@ttu.edu



