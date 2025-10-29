Because table manners (or lack thereof ) matter!





Have you ever sat down to a formal meal and wondered "Why do I need all of these forks?" Perhaps you've thought, "Is this my drink or the person's sitting next to me?" If so, then our etiquette dinner will put you at ease.





Our etiquette coach, Brenda Becknell, will guide you through a 4-course meal to learn the ins-and-outs of formal dining. This event is designed to be fun and interactive, but most importantly to improve your confidence level in any professional dining situation.





Check-in for the dinner will begin at 5:30 pm; the event starts promptly at 6:00 pm. Space is limited so please make sure to register early!







To register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.





Please note that we will strive to accommodate dietary restrictions, however, a request for such must be indicated by emailing Allison Sessom at allison.sessom@ttu.edu by October 15, 2025. We cannot guarantee accommodations will be met after this date.





Fall 2025 Etiquette Dinner | Events | University Career Center | TTU