Workshops include:
- Best Practices in Library Research - Sept. 12
- How to Conduct a Literature Review - Sept. 19
- Publishing Your Research - Sept. 26
- Poster Design and Presentation - Oct. 3
- Managing Your Citations - Oct. 10
- Identifying Grants for Research - Oct. 17
- Managing Your Research Data - Oct. 24
- Predatory Publishing - Oct. 31
- Altmetrics and Research Impact - Nov. 7
- Copyright and Fair Use - Nov. 14
You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate. Please register for workshops.
For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.
Jointly sponsored by the Graduate School.