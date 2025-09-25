TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduate Research Strategies Initiative

Workshops include:


  • Best Practices in Library Research - Sept. 12
  • How to Conduct a Literature Review - Sept. 19
  • Publishing Your Research - Sept. 26
  • Poster Design and Presentation - Oct. 3
  • Managing Your Citations - Oct. 10
  • Identifying Grants for Research - Oct. 17
  • Managing Your Research Data - Oct. 24
  • Predatory Publishing - Oct. 31
  • Altmetrics and Research Impact - Nov. 7
  • Copyright and Fair Use - Nov. 14

 

 

You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate. Please register for workshops. 

 

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.


Jointly sponsored by the Graduate School.
