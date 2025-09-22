Got a bold idea and wondering what’s next? Hub Camp is your opportunity to turn that spark into something bigger. These interactive sessions are built to give you the knowledge, tools, and confidence to compete in the iLaunch Competition this fall and the Texas Tech Accelerator in the spring.
Just getting started? Thinking about iLaunch
? This one’s for you.
Join us for our Ideation Hub Camp's drop-in virtual office hours where our team will help you:
- Test and shape your idea
- Build a stronger business concept
- Polish your iLaunch application
No pressure, no formal presentations—just expert advice when you need it. Come and go as your schedule allows! Learn more online or contact Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu for details.