MUSI 3300 001 Advanced Special Topics in Music 50135:

Evil

Medievalism

in Contemporary Film, Video Games, Media, and Politics examines the continued influence of the medieval world on our society today. Topics include metal and chant, religion and the horror genre, medieval worlds and the fantasy genre, diegesis and video games, and symbolism and politics. The course will be a mixture of seminar-like discussion, lecture, and activities. The end capstone project is on a subject of the student's choice (as long as it incorporates

medievalism

) in an approved format of their choosing including video essay, video game stream with lecture component, podcast, and more! No musical experience is required!