TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Interested in becoming a NASM Certified Personal Trainer?
The info session will go over the course and what is included in the $675 fee. By the end of the course you will be able to sit for the NASM Personal Training Exam. University Recreation Strength and Conditioning hires directly out of this course for Personal Trainers, F45 coaches and HYROX coaches. Can't make it? Email bdoak@ttu.edu for more information.
Posted:
8/26/2025

Originator:
Brittany Doak

Email:
bdoak@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 8/26/2025

Location:
Student Rec Center room 201

Categories