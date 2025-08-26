The info session will go over the course and what is included in the $675 fee. By the end of the course you will be able to sit for the NASM Personal Training Exam. University Recreation Strength and Conditioning hires directly out of this course for Personal Trainers, F45 coaches and HYROX coaches. Can't make it? Email bdoak@ttu.edu for more information. Posted:

8/26/2025



Originator:

Brittany Doak



Email:

bdoak@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 8/26/2025



Location:

Student Rec Center room 201



