Are you ready to solve real-world national security challenges that matter? The Pantex Innovation Challenge invites students to tackle cutting-edge challenges posed by the Pantex Plant- challenges that directly impact our nation's security. This is more than just a competition; it's your opportunity to make a tangible impact, explore exciting career paths, and gain exclusive access to one of the country's vital institutions.
Collaborate with fellow students in STEM-related fields as you form teams around problem sets provided by Pantex. Throughout the experience, you'll engage with Pantex employees and gain behind-the-scene insights into national security operations and innovation.
Winning teams- selected by a panel of expert judges- will earn cash prizes and receive an exclusive invitation to the Pantex Plant for a site overview and tour!
Event Date: October 16th-17th, 2025
Cost: Free (includes meals and swag!)
Location: Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 4th Street, Lubbock, TX
Don't miss this chance to innovate, collaborate, and take a bold step into the future of national security! Register now or reach out to Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu for more information.