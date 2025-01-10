Ready to find a job or internship? Kickstart your career development at the Hire Red Raiders Job Fair. At the fair, you'll interact with a full room of employers ready to hire students like YOU! Additionally, you can expand your network, improve your interview skills, gain insights into the industry, and gather information about different companies. This fair is an excellent way to take your career to the next level!

While registration is not required, it is strongly encouraged.

Register and View Employers Here!

Want tips to prep for the fair? Attend one of our webinars, Job Fair Prep: From Handshakes to Hired!

If you have any questions, please reach out to Allison Faudoa (allison.faudoa@ttu.edu) or 806-742-2210.