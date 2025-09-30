TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Pitch Your Idea in 60 Seconds – Win Up to $2,000!
Got a BIG Idea? Win Big.
The Texas Tech Innovation Hub is looking for bold, creative thinkers with big idea to participate in the Red Raider Idea Competition. Think you got the next big thing? Prove it in 60 seconds. Submit your idea by October 20th for a chance to win up to $2,000 cash.

This one-minute pitch competition is your chance to share your most creative, world-changing, or just plain genius ideas. Here's how it works: Pitch your idea in a 60-second or less video. If your concept has go-to-market potential, it'll be featured in our public video showcase. The video with the most votes WINS

Whether you're dreaming up a tech breakthrough, a clever solution, or something totally unexpected- your idea could be the next big thing. Apply before October 20th online or contact Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu for details.
Posted:
9/30/2025

Originator:
Kat Dankesreiter

Email:
kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu

Department:
Innovation Hub at Research Park


