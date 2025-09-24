Join the Red Raiders Feeding Red Raiders Crew!

Looking for a fun, flexible campus job this fall? Hospitality Services is hiring Food Service Workers for Fall 2025! Start at $12/hour, score free meals, earn scholarship opportunities, and enjoy holidays off. Plus, get a raise to $12.25/hour after training!

Work Where You Love to Eat

Choose from awesome on-campus spots like:

Fresh Plate @ Wall/Gates

The Commons @ Talkington Hall

Chick-fil-A @ RCoBA

Starbucks @ Honors Hall

Fazoli’s, Einstein Bros Bagels, Raider Exchange, Ol’ Red’s, and more!

Catering Crew Openings

Be part of the team behind epic campus and off-campus events with Top Tier Catering—set up, serve, and keep the party going until midnight!

Flexible Hours

10–25 hours per week | 6 AM–Midnight | 7 days a week

Work around your fall class schedule.

Why You’ll Love It

Free meals during shifts

Scholarship opportunities

Opportunity to earn extra Dining Bucks

Pay raises & promotions

Holidays off

How to Apply

Once your fall class schedule is set, download an application at hospitality.ttu.edu/jobs and email it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu.

Questions? Contact Dee Nguyen, Unit Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu or 806.742.1360.