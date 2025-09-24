TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Join the Red Raiders Feeding Red Raiders Crew!

Join the Red Raiders Feeding Red Raiders Crew!

Looking for a fun, flexible campus job this fall? Hospitality Services is hiring Food Service Workers for Fall 2025! Start at $12/hour, score free meals, earn scholarship opportunities, and enjoy holidays off. Plus, get a raise to $12.25/hour after training!

Work Where You Love to Eat
Choose from awesome on-campus spots like:

  • Fresh Plate @ Wall/Gates
  • The Commons @ Talkington Hall
  • Chick-fil-A @ RCoBA
  • Starbucks @ Honors Hall
  • Fazoli’s, Einstein Bros Bagels, Raider Exchange, Ol’ Red’s, and more!

Catering Crew Openings
Be part of the team behind epic campus and off-campus events with Top Tier Catering—set up, serve, and keep the party going until midnight!

Flexible Hours
10–25 hours per week | 6 AM–Midnight | 7 days a week
Work around your fall class schedule.

Why You’ll Love It

  • Free meals during shifts
  • Scholarship opportunities
  • Opportunity to earn extra Dining Bucks
  • Pay raises & promotions
  • Holidays off

How to Apply
Once your fall class schedule is set, download an application at hospitality.ttu.edu/jobs and email it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu.

Questions? Contact Dee Nguyen, Unit Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu or 806.742.1360.
Posted:
9/24/2025

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


Categories