September 16, 2025 | 9:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Museum of Texas Tech University – Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court
Hosted by the Office of Outreach and Engagement
Now in its 7th year, the Engaged Scholarship Summit brings together faculty, staff, and students to explore impactful, community-connected scholarship across disciplines.
This full-day event will feature:
- Inspiring keynote speaker
- Practical insights and resources
- ESP Network meeting
- Resource fair with tools for impactful engagement
Whether you're a seasoned partner or just beginning your engagement journey, this summit offers the perfect space to connect, collaborate, and create for meaningful change.
Schedule of events
|Posted:
8/22/2025
Originator:
Laura Ray
Email:
Laura.Ray@ttu.edu
Department:
Museum
Event Information
Time: 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 9/16/2025
Location:
Museum of TTU - Sculpture Court
