Register for the Engaged Scholarship Summit TODAY!
September 16, 2025 | 9:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Museum of Texas Tech University – Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court

Hosted by the Office of Outreach and Engagement

Now in its 7th year, the Engaged Scholarship Summit brings together faculty, staff, and students to explore impactful, community-connected scholarship across disciplines.

This full-day event will feature:
  • Inspiring keynote speaker
  • Practical insights and resources
  • ESP Network meeting
  • Resource fair with tools for impactful engagement

Whether you're a seasoned partner or just beginning your engagement journey, this summit offers the perfect space to connect, collaborate, and create for meaningful change.

Schedule of events

Register now!
Free parking available on the west side of the Museum.

Let's build the next generation of engaged scholars!

EngagedScholarship CommunityEngagement TexasTech OutreachAndEngagement ResearchWithImpact EngageAtTTU
Posted:
8/28/2025

Originator:
Laura Ray

Email:
Laura.Ray@ttu.edu

Department:
Museum

Event Information
Time: 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 9/16/2025

Location:
Museum of TTU - Sculpture Court

Categories