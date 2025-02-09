Texas Tech Information Technology has seen a sharp increase in scam emails impersonating Texas Tech departments or advertising fake job offers. These messages often look official—some even include Texas Tech logos or letterheads—but they are designed to steal your personal information and compromise your eRaider account.



If you click a malicious link or reply, your eRaider account may be disabled temporarily to protect you and university systems.



Stay Safe – Follow These Tips:

Be extra cautious on mobile devices—scam signs are harder to spot on small screens.

Don’t click links or open attachments unless you know the sender and were expecting the message.

Delete and do not reply to any suspicious emails.

Keep your device and apps updated with the latest security patches (eRaider sign-in required): OS Updates App Updates



Learn More & Report Suspicious Messages:

Visit askIT.ttu.edu/idfraudsite for tips on identifying scam emails and protecting your account.



If you’re unsure whether an email is legitimate, contact IT Help Central: