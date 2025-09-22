September marks the 15th Annual “Feed Seniors Now” Food Drive in partnership with Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

This important drive supports 675 local seniors through the Weekend Meal Program, helping ensure no senior goes hungry over the weekend.

The Dean’s Office is proud to serve as a drop-off location all month long.

We're collecting items as listed below – and please, no expired food.

• Soup

• Small Cans of Tuna or Chicken

• Individual Beanie Weenies

• Peanut Butter/Cheese Crackers

• Instant Oatmeal

• Individual Chef Boyardee Meals

• Vienna Sausages

• Individual Packages of Peanuts

Stop by Suite 100 in the Engineering Center to drop off your donations. You'll find the donation boxes next to Paloma Martin’s desk.

Let’s show that the College of Engineering and TTU truly care for our community.

Every donation makes a difference – help feed seniors now!