Play a Cooperative Boardgame with AI, Earn up to 70$
$15/hour + $10 bonus for study completion
Adults (18-45) are invited to participate in a paid, in-person study about teamwork that involves both humans and AI team members. Participants will cooperate with one other person and one AI teammate to play a computerized version of a cooperative board game. In-game player actions and voice communication will be recorded for the study, and participants will also complete questionnaires.
The study will take place in a Department of Psychological Sciences research laboratory on the TTU campus. The study will be completed in a single session lasting 4 hours or less. Participants will receive $15 per hour for their time and will receive a $10 bonus for study completion.
To participate you must:
- Be 18-45 years old
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Speak English as a first language.
- Have normal or corrected-to-normal vision, normal color vision, normal hearing, and normal motor control.
- Be able to sit continually for up to 4 hours while using a computer.
- Not be an experienced player of the board game “Pandemic” – prior experience is OK, as long as you have not played “Pandemic” more than approximately 5 times.
For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Dr. Eric Greenlee and his research team by emailing psychology.greenleelab@ttu.edu
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.