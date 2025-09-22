CALL FOR ABSTRACTS
United in Research
A Cross-Disciplinary Doctoral Conference
And
Best Cross-Disciplinary
Doctoral Research Award
The cross-disciplinary doctoral colloquium invites graduates to the Fall semester conference on
November 7th from 10:00-4:00pm
The conference aims to present ongoing doctoral graduate research topics to a cross-disciplinary academic audience and discuss the scope of their scientific and social impact.
Best Cross-Disciplinary Doctoral Research Award
The award is funded by the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism to recognize and encourage excellence in interdisciplinary graduate research. Selection for the award is based on originality as well as its potential social and scientific impact.
How to apply
• Please submit an abstract proposal not more than 500 words at