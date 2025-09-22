TTU Information Technology invites the TTU community to attend a Udemy educational event on Monday, September 22, from 10am–12pm (CT).

Udemy is an online, self-paced, interactive training platform with over 19,000 courses taught by a diverse set of experts—available at no cost to the TTU community. TTU students, faculty, and staff can access courses on a wide range of topics including management skills, software training, financial analysis and applications, technical certification preparation, and many other technical, business, and professional areas at cbt.ttu.edu.

The educational event will feature the following topics from Udemy professionals:

Udemy Background Overview – A Refresher

TTU Skills Insights

What’s New at Udemy

Udemy Platform Demonstration

Best Practices & Tips

Engage with Udemy: Q&A Session

Event Details

Date: Monday, September 22

Time: 10am–12pm (CT)

Location: Virtual via MS Teams

Please RSVP by contacting IT Events at itevents@ttu.edu, and we will send you the calendar invitation with Teams access information.