TTU Information Technology invites the TTU community to attend a Udemy educational event on Monday, September 22, from 10am–12pm (CT).
Udemy is an online, self-paced, interactive training platform with over 19,000 courses taught by a diverse set of experts—available at no cost to the TTU community. TTU students, faculty, and staff can access courses on a wide range of topics including management skills, software training, financial analysis and applications, technical certification preparation, and many other technical, business, and professional areas at cbt.ttu.edu.
The educational event will feature the following topics from Udemy professionals:
- Udemy Background Overview – A Refresher
- TTU Skills Insights
- What’s New at Udemy
- Udemy Platform Demonstration
- Best Practices & Tips
- Engage with Udemy: Q&A Session
Event Details
- Date: Monday, September 22
- Time: 10am–12pm (CT)
- Location: Virtual via MS Teams
Please RSVP by contacting IT Events at itevents@ttu.edu, and we will send you the calendar invitation with Teams access information.