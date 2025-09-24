October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and our campus will be working together to help raise awareness and support survivors. RISE will be hosting several events that will help our campus foster meaningful conversations, utilize coping strategies, and learn how to support those who are affected by domestic violence. Whether you want to join a kickboxing class, talk to our peer educators about healthy relationships, or share your poetry at a slam poetry event, you can help us promote a safe and healthy campus.



Here are some of our featured events for October:





Learn to Love Better Brunch with Title IX: Wednesday, October 1st | 10:00 AM-11:30 AM | Dairy Barn Loft





Kickboxing Class with Fitwell: Thursday, October 16th | 4:30-5:30 PM | REC Center room 116





Slam Poetry Night | Tuesday, October 28th | 6:30-9:30 PM | J&B Backroom





Healthy or Haunted with Student Activities Board| Date and time TBD | Nightmare on 19th



