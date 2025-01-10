TTU Information Technology invites the TTU community to an Apple online educational event on Tuesday, October 1, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. (CT).
Through TTU’s partnership with Apple, students, faculty, and staff have access to education pricing on Mac computers, Apple software, and select accessories.
Apple professionals will provide updates and insights on the following topics:
- Strategic Vision & Roadmap
- Apple Intelligence Innovations
- Updates & Key Highlights
- Engage with Apple: Questions & Answers
Event Details
- Date: Tuesday, October 1
- Time: 2:00–4:00 p.m. (CT)
- Location: Virtual event via Microsoft Teams
To RSVP, please contact IT Events at itevents@ttu.edu. You will receive a calendar invitation and Teams access link.
Apple Purchases for the TTU Community
Educational pricing on Apple products is available through the TTU Campus Bookstore (Student Union Building) or online at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/bookstore/. Discounts extend to personal purchases such as iPads, Apple Watches, and iPhones, with options for customization and personalization.