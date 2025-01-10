TTU Information Technology invites the TTU community to an Apple online educational event on Tuesday, October 1, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. (CT).

Through TTU’s partnership with Apple, students, faculty, and staff have access to education pricing on Mac computers, Apple software, and select accessories.

Apple professionals will provide updates and insights on the following topics:

Strategic Vision & Roadmap

Apple Intelligence Innovations

Updates & Key Highlights

Engage with Apple: Questions & Answers

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, October 1

Time: 2:00–4:00 p.m. (CT)

Location: Virtual event via Microsoft Teams

To RSVP, please contact IT Events at itevents@ttu.edu. You will receive a calendar invitation and Teams access link.





Apple Purchases for the TTU Community

Educational pricing on Apple products is available through the TTU Campus Bookstore (Student Union Building) or online at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/bookstore/. Discounts extend to personal purchases such as iPads, Apple Watches, and iPhones, with options for customization and personalization.