The HCOA 2025-2026 Lecture Series, titled Im/Material, explores architecture’s capacity to engage both the tangible—matter, construction, tectonics—and the intangible—atmosphere, perception, memory, and cultural resonance.





The next event in our lecture series will be led by Chris Warren, AIA. Chris is the founding principal and design director of WORD. Named a Design Vanguard by Architectural Record and an Emerging Talent by the Monterey Design Conference, Chris has experience with award-winning projects from large-scale urban districts to adaptive reuse and intimate community spaces. Before founding WORD, Chris began his career as a design leader at Morphosis in Los Angeles. He has since taught at USC, in international programs in Shanghai, Rome, and Como, and as a visiting professor of urban design at Washington University in St. Louis. He is currently involved in recovery and rebuilding efforts in areas affected by the recent California wildfires, reinforcing his belief that architecture is a generative act—one with the capacity to heal, connect, and shape more resilient futures.





Warren's lecture and Q&A will be held in the Gallery on the ground floor of the Huckabee College of Architecture.