Grab your lunch and join us online for an insider's look at how to win funding from private foundations! The TTU Corporate & Foundation Relations Office will share the essentials of working with foundations such as how they differ from federal agencies, what they're really looking for, and how you can position your project for success. You'll meet the team ready to help you navigate the process and connect you to the right opportunities. Bring your curiosity, questions, and your appetite for new funding possibilities. This one lunch hour that could open big doors for your research!

9/22/2025



Eliysse Lopez



Eliysse.Lopez@ttuhsc.edu



ORDC



Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 9/23/2025



Online



