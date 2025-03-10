TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Creative Abilities Gallery - First Friday Art Trail
The office of Student Disability Services will be hosting the Creative Abilities Gallery at the Icehouse Theatre from 6pm to 9pm.  The Creative Abilities Gallery showcases the talents and creativity of our SDS students. Some art pieces will be for sale, with proceeds benefitting SDS scholarships. A live band, student performers, and community artists will also be part of the show!
Posted:
9/22/2025

Originator:
Crystal Fuqua

Email:
Crystal.Fuqua@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Disability Services

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 10/3/2025

Location:
LHUCA Icehouse Theatre

Categories