The office of Student Disability Services will be hosting the Creative Abilities Gallery at the Icehouse Theatre from 6pm to 9pm. The Creative Abilities Gallery showcases the talents and creativity of our SDS students. Some art pieces will be for sale, with proceeds benefitting SDS scholarships. A live band, student performers, and community artists will also be part of the show!
|Posted:
9/22/2025
Originator:
Crystal Fuqua
Email:
Crystal.Fuqua@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Disability Services
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 10/3/2025
Location:
LHUCA Icehouse Theatre
