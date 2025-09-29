TTU HomeTechAnnounce

WCOE + Meals on Wheels TEXAS CHILI COOK OFF AND FUNDRAISER

Lubbock Meals on Wheels Texas Chili Cook-Off
Monday, Sept. 29 | 3–6 PM | ECE 226 – The Bullen Room

Admission: $5 – Includes 6 sample cups + vote online for Top 3 chilis!

Bring any 3 of these items for Lubbock Meals on Wheels and receive 2 extra sample cups:

  • Soup

  • Small Cans of Tuna or Chicken

  • Individual Beanie Weenies

  • Peanut Butter/Cheese Crackers

  • Instant Oatmeal

  • Individual Chef Boyardee Meals

  • Vienna Sausages

  • Individual Packages of Peanuts

Taste chili from COE faculty, staff, and students, vote for your favorites, and enjoy  $3 full bowls for sale (4:30–5:00 PM). Stick around for prizes & raffle drawings!

All proceeds benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Bring your appetite and help support our community!
9/19/2025

Paloma Martin

palommar@ttu.edu

Engineering

Time: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 9/29/2025

ECE 226 - Bullen Room

