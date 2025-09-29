Lubbock Meals on Wheels Texas Chili Cook-Off

Monday, Sept. 29 | 3–6 PM | ECE 226 – The Bullen Room

Admission: $5 → Includes 6 sample cups + vote online for Top 3 chilis!

Bring any of these items for Lubbock Meals on Wheels and receive 2 extra sample cups:

Soup

Small Cans of Tuna or Chicken

Individual Beanie Weenies

Peanut Butter/Cheese Crackers

Instant Oatmeal

Individual Chef Boyardee Meals

Vienna Sausages

Individual Packages of Peanuts

Taste chili from COE faculty, staff, and students, vote for your favorites, and enjoy full bowls for sale (4:30–5:00 PM). Stick around for prizes & raffle drawings!

All proceeds benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Bring your appetite and help support our community!