Lubbock Meals on Wheels Texas Chili Cook-Off
Monday, Sept. 29 | 3–6 PM | ECE 226 – The Bullen Room
Admission: $5 → Includes 6 sample cups + vote online for Top 3 chilis!
Bring any of these items for Lubbock Meals on Wheels and receive 2 extra sample cups:
-
Soup
-
Small Cans of Tuna or Chicken
-
Individual Beanie Weenies
-
Peanut Butter/Cheese Crackers
-
Instant Oatmeal
-
Individual Chef Boyardee Meals
-
Vienna Sausages
-
Individual Packages of Peanuts
Taste chili from COE faculty, staff, and students, vote for your favorites, and enjoy full bowls for sale (4:30–5:00 PM). Stick around for prizes & raffle drawings!
All proceeds benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Bring your appetite and help support our community!