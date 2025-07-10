Join the Community Guitar Orchestra at Texas Tech!

Tuesdays 6:00-7:00 PM, School of Music

The CGO brings together guitarists (ages 16 and up) in making music together on the guitar. We explore and perform music from all styles that is arranged into parts like a choir.

Participants need an acoustic guitar—preferably a nylon string (a few instruments are available for check-out during rehearsals. Being able to read music is a plus, but not necessary for membership.

Our first meeting will be on Tuesday, October 7th from 6:00-7:00 at the TTU School of Music. Here is a link to the info and registration page.

(Please note, if you are a current TTU student or employee your $25 registration fee can be waived. Simply register and then Do Not complete the “Invoice Checkout” sections. You will be registered!)

Feel free to spread the word to other guitarists who may be interested and contact Dr Jason Mullen (jasmulle@ttu.edu) for additional information.

We are looking forward to this exciting opportunity to make some great guitar music with you all!